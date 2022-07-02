Grapevines: Arts Council Napa Valley announces award and scholarship winners

The Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) recently celebrated its visual and performing arts scholarship winners with $10,000 in scholarships through five different categories: Performing Arts Student of the Year, Visual Arts Student of the Year, high school distinction (band, vocal, theater, digital, film, studio), Middle School Distinction (band, studio, digital), and Elementary Distinction.

“In the third year of the program and after doing drive-through awards in year one and made for video awards in year two, it was unbelievably fulfilling to celebrate our talented student artists and dedicated arts teachers in person,” said Chris DeNatale, ACNV executive director. He added, “seeing the talent and passion of Napa County students and educators and recognizing their work is truly what this program is all about.”