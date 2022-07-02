 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: Arts Council Napa Valley announces award and scholarship winners

070322-nvr-fea-grapevine3.jpg

The Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) recently celebrated its visual and performing arts scholarship winners with $10,000 in scholarships through five different categories: Performing Arts Student of the Year, Visual Arts Student of the Year, high school distinction (band, vocal, theater, digital, film, studio), Middle School Distinction (band, studio, digital), and Elementary Distinction.

The recipients were selected from nearly 100 Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Student of the Month winners.

Thanks to generous donations from Festival Napa Valley, Napa Valley Community Foundation, and the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation, ACNV nearly doubled its scholarship fund in 2022.

“In the third year of the program and after doing drive-through awards in year one and made for video awards in year two, it was unbelievably fulfilling to celebrate our talented student artists and dedicated arts teachers in person,” said Chris DeNatale, ACNV executive director. He added, “seeing the talent and passion of Napa County students and educators and recognizing their work is truly what this program is all about.”

ACNV Visual Arts Student of the Year: Cecily Greenberg, Vintage High School

Festival Napa Valley and ACNV Performing Arts Student of the Year: Markus Tecson, American Canyon High School

High School Distinction Awards

Festival Napa Valley (FNV) Distinction Band (TIE)

Vintage High School Senior Andre Oliveira (teacher: Brendan Galvin)

FNV Distinction Band (TIE)

Vintage High School Senior Mia Meadows (teacher: Brendan Galvin)

FNV Distinction Vocal (TIE)

American Canyon High School Senior Angie Driscoll (teacher: Jamie Butler)

FNV Distinction Vocal (TIE)

Napa High School Senior Benjamin Stewart (teacher: Duncan Cooper)

ACNV & Johnny Miller Champ Foundation (JMCF) & Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF)

Distinction Theater (TIE)

American Canyon High School Senior Kalise Espiritu (teacher: Summer Heartt)

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Theater (TIE)

Napa High School Senior Erin Fleming (teacher: Patty Profitt)

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Dance

Vintage High School Senior Leigh Horvath (teacher: Lisa Sullivan)

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Digital

American Canyon High School Senior Pyper Hillgrove (teacher: Adam Musto)

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Film

New Tech High School Senior Tanner Medina (teacher: Lisa Gottfried)

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Studio

Justin Siena High School Senior Arden Lloyd (teacher: Monica Jacobson)

Middle School Distinction Awards

FNV Distinction Band TIE

American Canyon Middle School 8th grader Zachary Alim-Quenga (teacher: Deborah Walden)

FNV Distinction Band TIE

Silverado Middle School 8th grader Annabel Vivanco (teacher: Brian Beggs)

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Studio TIE

River Middle School 8th grader Naomi Matthews (teacher: Hollie Hardwick)

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Studio TIE

Silverado Middle School 8th grader Lizeth Cuevas Valle (teacher: Julia Zmed)

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Digital

American Canyon Middle School 8th grader Oliver Sto Domingo (teacher: Jenifer Leahy)

Elementary Distinctions Awards

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinguished Overall Elementary (TIE)

Phillips Magnet School 5th grader Adela Colin (teacher: Jennifer Veveiros)

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinguished Overall Elementary (TIE)

Bel Aire Elementary 5th grader Mauricio De Haro De Reza (teachers: Tere Charney & Kim Title)

