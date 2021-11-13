 Skip to main content
Grapevines: Camargo serves on the USS Nimitz

Seaman Valeria Camargo

Seaman Valeria Camargo

 Sarah Christoph

Seaman Valeria Camargo, from Napa, scrubs lines on the fantail of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in this photo. The Nimitz is currently underway conducting sea trials after completing a six-month planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Christoph)                                                                                          

