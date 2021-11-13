Seaman Valeria Camargo, from Napa, scrubs lines on the fantail of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in this photo. The Nimitz is currently underway conducting sea trials after completing a six-month planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Christoph)
Grapevines: Camargo serves on the USS Nimitz
- FOR THE REGISTER
-
-
