Grapevines: Collabria Care announces Gina Gallo as honorary chair for the 16th Annual Gala in Napa Valley

Gina Gallo

Collabria Care announced Gina Gallo as honorary chair for the 16th annual benefit gala to be held at the Louis M. Martini Winery on Sept. 9, celebrating the theme Reflect & Rejoice, said a news release.

The event will honor the vice president of winemaking — Estate Wines at E. & J. Gallo Winery for her achievements in the wine industry, the community and as a generous supporter of Collabria Care, said the release.

“On behalf of my family, I deeply appreciate being selected as honorary chair for such an amazing event. This event is critically important to the financial support of Collabria Care,” said Gallo.

The annual benefit gala — the single largest fundraising event the nonprofit agency hosts — will be catered by Napa Valley renowned Tre Posti and include a live auction.

The gala will be preceded by a lunch and fashion show with couture designer Raoul Blanco at Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford on Sept. 7.

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

