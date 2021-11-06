 Skip to main content
Grapevines: Coronado-Basulto named Hilary Zunin CanDo Spirit Award recipient

Tania Coronado-Basulto of OLE Health has been named this year’s Hilary Zunin CanDo Spirit Award recipient.

While she was in high school, Tania’s father developed diabetes. She was eager to educate herself on the topic to help her father with a lifestyle change and pursued a degree in Nutrition.

Tania became a first-generation college graduate in her family when she received a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition from UC Davis. OLE Health was her family’s health care home. Tania notes that “OLE Health aligns with my core values and mission to help the underserved and diverse populations in obtaining the high-quality care everyone deserves.”

In nominating Tania, Shira Revzen, Director of Clinical Operations said, “Tania single-handedly designed and implemented a COVID testing project at the onset of the pandemic. Although she had no experience designing a healthcare delivery system, she set her mind to it and designed an outreach testing program that reached hundreds of people in the community. Her program set up services in multiple wineries across the community to help test people who might otherwise not have access."

Since 2013, the CanDo Spirit Award has recognized exceptional work performed by one young, full-time employee making a difference in the Napa County nonprofit sector. The winner receives a plaque and a check for $1,000 sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners. The award has a new name this year to honor the late Hilary Zunin, co-founder and president of Napa Valley CanDo.

