Jessica Duncan of Napa is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
AmCan students win prize in C-SPAN competition
Kaitlyn Shea Andaya, Ava Acosta and Hailey Ledford, students at American Canyon Middle School, won an honorable mention prize in C-SPAN’s national 2019 StudentCam competition.
They will receive $250 for their documentary, “The Significance of Our Inalienable Rights,” about the Ninth Amendment.
This year students addressed the theme, “What does it mean to be American? Choose a constitutional right, national characteristic, or historic event and explain how it defines the American experience.”
Their video can be viewed at viddler.com/v/ab38940f
University news and updates from Napa County students
Leidy Tovar Almanza of St. Helena has been placed on the Deans’ Commendation List at Gettysburg College for outstanding academic achievement in the Fall 2018 semester.
Kaycee Walston, a senior at San Diego State University completing her Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, has been named to the school’s Dean’s List for the past three semesters. Walston is a 2014 graduate of Vintage High School.
Mardys L. Rodgers of Napa has been named to the University of Wyoming’s Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls for the 2018 fall semester.