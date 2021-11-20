Grapevines: Girls on the Run jog, walk, skip and cartwheel during 5K

Two years of waiting and fostering social, emotional and physical health through COVID and the fires helped 550 diverse Girls on the Run (GOTR) girls, volunteer life coaches, families and friends radiate joy and pride as they crossed the finish line at a Nov. 13 GOTR event.

After running, walking, skipping and cartwheeling 3.1 miles through the cold and fog, GOTR girls were captured kissing their medals as the crowd of 850 people watched.

The RADiant GOTR 5K at Kennedy Park was sponsored by Trinchero Family Estates, Community Projects and The Doctors Company. This year, 305 uniquely diverse GOTR girls (ages 8 - 10 ) have been participating in-person over the past 10 weeks in 28 groups thanks to 68 fantastic volunteer life coaches who are teachers, parents and community members. The event raised $6,000 to help the 71% of families that receive financial support, so their GOTR girl can participate in Girls on the Run Napa & Solano in 2021.

The hair spray, tattoos and warm-up led by Sparkly Shannon Hattyar, 10-year volunteer life coach and her gorgeous group of Willow Elementary School GOTR girls, helped fuel the 5Kers. A bold 11-year-old Leah Banaga, KI Jones Elementary GOTR participant stood and let her voice be heard by beautifully singing the National Anthem to start the 5K. An exciting new rolling or wave start helped the 28 groups have their own countdown to propel their run through the star-studded balloon archway provided by Balloon Girl Napa.

All finishers wearing No. 1 bibs received high fives from Joyful Janet Todd, Meaningful Manda Lynch and Sensational Sherell (Girls on the Run Napa & Solano Team) and a medal from New Technology High School Key Club as they crossed the finish line. All 5Kers also received a T-shirt, prizes and healthy treats that were generously donated from Trader Joes Napa.

Many GOTR girls were asked to share how they were feeling. Most shared “happy”, “proud” and “tired”. Building resilience and helping the GOTR girls deescalate and express their emotions is a critical part of the program. The 28 groups will complete their 2nd big program goal: to select, plan and complete a community project next week. Volunteers who made it a safe, fun and inspiring event came from new and long-time friends, family, and the Key Club.

To learn more about Girls on the Run, visit GOTRNapaSolano.org.