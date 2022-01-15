Grapevines: Girls on the Run Napa Solano merges with Sonoma group

Girls on the Run Sonoma has merged with Girls on the Run Napa & Solano to create Girls on the Run North Bay.
“This is a natural merger of two strong organizations and will increase our opportunity to reach and impact more girls, particularly families who are financially disadvantaged and come from traditionally underrepresented racial and ethnic groups,” shared Janet Todd, executive director/president of Girls on the Run North Bay and one of the founders for Napa & Solano.
The newly formed organization and team will provide the needed support to impact more girls, strengthen community partnerships, and build capacity.
Board members, Jan Houts and Annette Musson, are joining the new Girls on the Run North Bay’s board. Megan McClellan, current team member, will move over as Sonoma Program Manager.
Girls on the Run North Bay’s goal is to impact 1,500 to 2,500 girls and provide financial assistance to 65% of participant families. The new organization is committed to grow family support as new partnerships are cultivated and the family of donors is grown.
In 2022, the team will have five staff members who will build relationships within the school districts and communities to recruit over 250 volunteers. The volunteer coaches or life coaches lead, mentor and build resilience for 1,500 participants at 115 groups/sites.
Girls on the Run is an empowerment program that creatively combines a life skill curriculum with fun experiential games, engaging dialogue and movement to foster social, emotional and physical health.
Info: GOTRNapaSolano.org
