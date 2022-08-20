Grapevines: Grads receive support from Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund

Eight recent high school graduates from across the Napa Valley are reaping the benefits this fall of scholarships supporting their college studies in agriculture, awarded by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund (JLD Ag Fund).

Gustavo Aviña Alfaro and Nathan Materne were the recipients from Vintage High School, and Hana Duhig was the recipient from Justin-Siena. From Napa High School, the awardees were Marisol Licea and Juliana Bulman. Recipients from Calistoga Junior High School include Andrea Villasenor and Luis Montanez De Loera.

Awards this year totaled $14,000; each student received between $500 and $2,500. The annual scholarship program supports students studying agriculture or related fields and is administered in partnership with the Napa County Farm Bureau.

“We are encouraged by the dedication displayed by year’s applicants towards pursuing agriculture studies and are proud to support the next generation of agricultural leaders in Napa Valley,” said Hugh Davies, president of the JLD Ag Fund, and one of the judges for this year’s competition.