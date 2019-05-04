The Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), awarded Rabbi Niles Goldstein with the Doctor of Divinity at graduation ceremonies in New York on May 1, at Congregation Emanu-El of the city of New York.
Rabbi Goldstein, the spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley and an award-winning author of many books, will be honored for 25 years of distinguished professional service as an alumnus of HUC-JIR.
“I am very honored to receive this recognition for my 25 years of service in the rabbinate,” said Rabbi Goldstein.
“It has been an uplifting and humbling experience. I have tried my best, through my work in the pulpit, in organizations, in academia, and through publishing and teaching, to build bridges between Jews and other faith communities, and to offer a vision of spiritual and religious life that is authentic, provocative, and, I hope, inspirational. I am delighted that my rabbinic journey has brought me to Napa.”