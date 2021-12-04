Grapevines: If Given A Chance now accepting nominations

If Given A Chance (IGAC) is now accepting nominations for Napa County high school juniors to be considered for the program.

Nominations, and the accompanying student applications, are available at https://bit.ly/IGACApp and are due by 5 p.m. on January 20. Students are able to self-nominate as well.

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

To be eligible for an award, a student must have faced adversity and dealt with challenging life circumstances, demonstrate potential and a desire to complete college or vocational school, document financial need, be a junior with a 2.0 or better GPA, be on course to graduate from a Napa County high school in June 2023, and plan to enroll full-time in the fall semester 2023 at a college or vocational certificate program.