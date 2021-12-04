 Skip to main content
Grapevines: If Given A Chance now accepting nominations

nvr-stockart-grapevine5
Kelly Doren

If Given A Chance (IGAC) is now accepting nominations for Napa County high school juniors to be considered for the program.

Nominations, and the accompanying student applications, are available at https://bit.ly/IGACApp and are due by 5 p.m. on January 20. Students are able to self-nominate as well.

To be eligible for an award, a student must have faced adversity and dealt with challenging life circumstances, demonstrate potential and a desire to complete college or vocational school, document financial need, be a junior with a 2.0 or better GPA, be on course to graduate from a Napa County high school in June 2023, and plan to enroll full-time in the fall semester 2023 at a college or vocational certificate program.

Info: Janna Waldinger at 707-260-5656, info@ifgivenachance.org

This Napa family is crazy for blow molds and inflatables for Christmas and the holiday season. Check out their elaborate yard display. Their house is located at the corner of Shetler/Russell in east Napa.

