Grapevines: If Given A Chance partners with Students Rising Above to expand services to Napa County at-risk youth

If Given Chance (IGAC) has established a “strategic alliance and partnership” with Students Rising Above (SRA) to better serve students, said a news release from the group.

With this partnership, IGAC students will have access to a host of new benefits and services, including meetings, access to mental health therapists, workshops, financial aid support and more, the release said.

“This will bring many positive additions to our program services area,” said Allison Haley, president of the board of IGAC and district attorney of Napa County.

IGAC is currently providing funds, training, guidance and emotional support to 17 high school students and 29 college students as they pursue their education.

Among the college students who are initially receiving this additional support is Koda Inman-Ahlstrom, who is majoring in music and psychology at the University of Missouri and will be pursuing a master’s degree.

“The IGAC organization has provided a community of selfless individuals who are always willing to help me overcome the obstacles I encounter throughout my academic journey,” he said.

If Given A Chance identifies Napa County high school juniors who have overcome extraordinary challenges and demonstrated a commitment to continuing their education.

