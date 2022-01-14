Grapevines: Jeff Dodd elected president of Napa Valley College Board of Trustees

The Napa Valley College board of trustees elected Jeff Dodd as board president for 2022. Dodd, who represents District 2, which encompasses the city of Napa, was elected to the NVC board of trustees in 2018 and served as vice president in 2021.

Dodd was born and raised in Napa. He is a partner at the law firm of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP. He attended Napa Valley College before transferring to the University of California, Santa Barbara where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History. He then earned his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of law.

Kyle Iverson, a licensed health and life insurance broker and resident of Napa County, who is currently serving his second four-year-term representing District 4, was elected vice president for 2022. Kyle served of president of the Board of Trustees in 2019 and currently represents the board on Napa Valley College Foundation.