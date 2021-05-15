 Skip to main content
Grapevines: Junior Achievement of Northern California awards $5,000 to Rubio

Junior Achievement (JA) of Northern California announced the 2021 recipients of the JA Northern California Glenlyon Scholarship.

This JA scholarship for college-bound students, now in its sixth year, is a $5,000 award, renewable for four years. It is intended to inspire and support college success while recognizing the recipients’ outstanding involvement with JA, community service, and leadership.

In Napa County, the 2021 JA Northern California Glenlyon Scholarship was awarded to Briana Rubio of Calistoga High School.

"I never thought that Junior Achievement would have helped me create a bigger bond with my fellow classmates,” said Rubio.

Info: janorcal.org

Briana Rubio of Calistoga High School

