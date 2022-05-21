 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: Justin-Siena High School announces Powell as new president

Justin-Siena High School announced the appointment of Matthew Powell as the new president of the school effective July 1.

Having attended Lasallian schools through high school and at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, Powell is steeped in the Lasallian Catholic mission, said a news release. Also, he has served the Christian Brothers as a teacher, board trustee, and administrator for over 25 years.

In 2014, Powell moved to Napa to serve as the executive director of the Lasallian Christian Brothers Foundation.

“I am grateful and humbled to join Justin-Siena High School,” said Powell. “I have really missed the energy of the students and working in a school environment.”

