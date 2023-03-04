The Justin-Siena High School robotics team qualified for the California Region 2 VEX Robotics High School Championship taking place in Tracy, Calif. on March 12, said a news release.

This is the first year the "Cyber Squirrels" participated in a VEX tournament, qualifying with figurehead and team robot named Data.

“The students spent many hours on Data building and rebuilding it, showing grit when things don't quite work as planned. They were able to innovate mid-competition for continuous improvement throughout the season,” said Sarah Melanephy, the team’s robotics coach.

The Squirrels spent over 100 hours building Data and learning to code, said the release. Writing code, testing it, and then rewriting code or rebuilding the robot, is the cyclical process used to prepare for competition. Throughout the season they learn about and improve the robot so that it performs better at each subsequent competition.

“As one of the team captains, I’m very proud of how far the Cyber Squirrels have come. Most of us started the year with limited experience in robotics. However, under the guidance of our mentors, Mrs. Melanephy and Mr. Morlet, we learned so much together,” said sophomore Michelle Wassef.

The team includes Mia Brown, Angelina Schmeder, Michelle Wassef, Sebastian Martin Del Campo, Eliot Lesti, McZeddrick Mendoza, Jack Jamison, Kal Ramirez, Chloe Tanaka, Rafael Gonzales and Leo Sfara.