Grapevines: Justin-Siena High School students join “Just-In” Service Day

A faculty development day did not signal rest and relaxation for some Justin-Siena student-athletes and student ambassadors who spent their day off giving back to their community at its “Just-In” Service Day.

Two years of the pandemic stalled this biannual event so when students learned of its return, they moved readily to action. Their day included teaching pickleball at the Watermark Senior Living Community, repainting food bank bins for the Salvation Army and CAN-V, sorting and organizing donations at Abode Services, and clearing trails for Napa Parks and Recreation, and Napa County Regional Parks and Open Space District.

“It was amazing having our students show up at Justin-Siena on their day off to serve. They were all so eager to help. I love how service so easily brings people together. We are most impacted by the service that we do as there is truly nothing more powerful than coming together through service to others,” said Megan Dominici, director of outreach for Justin-Siena.

“By partnering with these important organizations, our students model leadership through service. This is at the heart of the Justin-Siena mission, and we are honored to live that mission in our home, the Napa Valley,” said Justin-Siena President Matthew D. Powell.

Justin-Siena is a Lasallian Catholic college preparatory community that serves grades 9–12.