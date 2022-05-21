Grapevines: Khaledi donates $100,000 to Napa Valley College’s teaching vineyard

Darioush Khaledi of Darioush Winery pledged $100,000 to support replanting of the Napa Valley College’s Teaching Vineyard, said a news release.

Napa Valley College’s Viticulture, Wine and Technology (VWT) program is one of the largest college viticulture and winemaking programs in the country, with an annual enrollment of 800-1,000 students, complete with a five-acre vineyard and commercial winery, said the release.

The vineyard area is 5.2 acres, and thanks to Darioush’s contribution, 2.5 of these acres will be replanted with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet grapes.

“We salute Darioush for his visionary support of this project,” said Jessica Thomason, executive director, Napa Valley College Foundation.

“I’m thrilled to support the next generation of wine industry leaders here in Napa Valley and beyond,” said Khaledi.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.