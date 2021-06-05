 Skip to main content
Grapevines: King named 2021 LEA Distinguished Lutheran Early Childhood Administrator

Janis King

Janis King was selected to receive Lutheran Education Association’s 2021 Distinguished Lutheran Early Childhood Administrator Award

Janis King was selected to receive Lutheran Education Association’s 2021 Distinguished Lutheran Early Childhood Administrator Award.

Janis is the preschool director at St. John’s Lutheran School in Napa. She earned a Masters of Education from the University of Houston and a B.A. in elementary education from Concordia College New York.

“My greatest joys” Janis said, “have always come from working with the children! I also enjoy coordinating and leading the early childhood director meetings for the CNH District…and mentoring preschool directors in both the CNH District and as a California State Mentor Director.”

Janis was recently presented the award by LEA Executive Director Jonathan Laabs. 

