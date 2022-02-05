 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: King retires after 18 years as preschool director

Janis King

Janis King recently retired after 18 years of serving as St. John’s Lutheran’s Preschool Director.

 Bob McClenahan

With over 30 years of experience working with young children and families, she previously served in early childhood programs elsewhere in California.

Her recognition and awards include the Lutheran Education Association’s 2021 Distinguished Lutheran Early Childhood Administrator Award, The “Unsung Director’s Award” from the CNH District (California, Nevada Hawaii District in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod), and the Long Island Lutheran High School Alumni Award.

Janis is active in many local and district children’s ministries. She earned a B.A. in elementary education from Concordia College New York and a Masters of Education from the University of Houston.

In addition to the ongoing challenge of COVID-19, in prior years she also had to deal with flooding in the preschool due to a broken pipe and smoke from the wildfires, both of which temporarily impacted the early childhood program at St. John’s.

