Grapevines: Kiwanis Napa raised more than $105,000 at Ukraine benefit concert

Kiwanis Napa announced it raised more than $105,000 for Nova Ukraine and World Central Kitchen at the April 3 Napa Valley To Ukraine benefit concert.

"This fundraiser would have never been possible without many volunteers and the Donors’ and Sponsors’ contributions and sharing their generous heart," said a news release from Connie Anderson, Jim Jones and Mindy Wyman of Kiwanis Napa.

PRIMARY SPONSORS: Poppy Bank, Napa Valley Vintners, Kiwanis Club of Napa

BEER DONATIONS: Downtown Joe's, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Napa Palisades Saloon

GENERAL DONATIONS: 707 Embroidery Zone, AMR Ambulance, Balloons Above the Valley, Be Kind Napa, Roger Bubel, Clif/Luna Bar, Copy Corner, Costco Vallejo, Crossroad Chicken, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Downtown Napa Association, Garaventa's Florist, Tim and Mary Beth Herman, Brent Ihli, Jaxon Home Inspection, Jersey Mike's Subs, Johnny on the Spot, Jim Jones, Barry Martin, Napa County Resource Conservation District, Napa Sign Shop, Napa Valley Expo, Napa Valley MarketPlace Magazine, Phat Salads and Wraps, Queen of the Valley, Rise Up Napa, San Francisco/Silicone Valley Magazine, SeaTImber Media, SLA Systems, Starr Family, SVT Gruppe, Inc, TEAM Morales Events, United Site Services, Waterloo water, Ian White, Wine Down Media/99.3 The Vine, Women's March Napa Valley, Wyman Property Management.

LIVE MUSIC DONATIONS: Fantastic Negrito, Great Northern, High Noon, The Stone Foxes, Latitude 38 Entertainment.

WINERY DONATIONS: Aileron Estates, Behrens Family Winery, Barnett Vineyards, Bell Wine Cellars, Benessere Vineyards-Ellen Benish, Bennett Lane Winery, Black Stallion Estate Winery, Blackbird Vineyard, Cakebread Cellars, Castello di Amoroso, Caymus, Chappellet, Chimney Rock Winery, Dalla Valle Vineyard, Fantesca Estate and Winery, Favia Wines, Fisher Vineyards, Fortunati Vineyards, Fuller and Sander, Grgich Hills Estate, Hagafen Cellars, Herb Lamb Vineyards, Hersly Wines, Infinity Bottling, James Silver, Keenan Winery, Knights Bridge Winery, Lamborn Family Vineyards, Lede Family Wines, Lobo Wines, Parsley Family Estates, Perry Butler, Shadow Box Winery, Silver Stag, Smith Devereux Wines, St. Supery Estate Vineyards, ToyMaker Cellars, Treasury Wine Estates, Truchard Vineyards, Valravn, West Coast Wine Group, White Rock Vineyards