 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grapevines: La Franchi named as alternative Angus delegate

Grapevines: La Franchi named as alternative Angus delegate

{{featured_button_text}}
nvr-stockart-grapevine6
Kelly Doren

Cheryl La Franchi of Calistoga has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 138th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas., reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.

Franchi, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 217 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as an alternate representative to the annual meeting.

Info: ANGUS.org

A tribe of goats on Linda Vista Avenue in Napa are well known to neighbors and pedestrians. But now their owner is moving to Florida. What's next for these goats?

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News