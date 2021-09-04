Grapevines: La Franchi named as alternative Angus delegate

Cheryl La Franchi of Calistoga has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 138th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas., reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.

Franchi, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 217 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as an alternate representative to the annual meeting.