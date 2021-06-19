 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grapevines: Marriott named senior dean, career education and workforce development at NVC

Grapevines: Marriott named senior dean, career education and workforce development at NVC

{{featured_button_text}}
Douglas Marriott

Douglas Marriott 

 Submitted image

Douglas Marriott has been named senior dean, career education, and workforce development at Napa Valley College. 

Marriott has more than 25 years of experience in strategic community and industry partnerships, career education and workforce development, community college administration, program development, management, and teaching.

“As the son of first-generation parents who both accessed higher education, I believe in the power and promise of California Community Colleges and in how transformative career education and workforce development can be,” said Marriott.

Marriott holds three bachelor’s degrees from the University of Washington in international studies, Spanish, and communications. He also holds a master’s degree in education, curriculum, and instruction from Chapman University and an EdD in educational leadership from UCLA.

Info: napavalley.edu

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News