Grapevines: Marriott named senior dean, career education and workforce development at NVC

Douglas Marriott has been named senior dean, career education, and workforce development at Napa Valley College.

Marriott has more than 25 years of experience in strategic community and industry partnerships, career education and workforce development, community college administration, program development, management, and teaching.

“As the son of first-generation parents who both accessed higher education, I believe in the power and promise of California Community Colleges and in how transformative career education and workforce development can be,” said Marriott.

Marriott holds three bachelor’s degrees from the University of Washington in international studies, Spanish, and communications. He also holds a master’s degree in education, curriculum, and instruction from Chapman University and an EdD in educational leadership from UCLA.