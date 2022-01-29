 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: Martin named winner of Common Threads Award

The Napa County Farm Bureau announced that Icela Martin has been named winner of the Common Threads Honoring Women in Agriculture award.

CEO Ryan Klobas nominated Icela Martin for the award with the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation as a woman in agriculture to be honored for her ongoing leadership in the agricultural community.

The Common Threads Award recognizes women with past or present roots in agriculture who have made a remarkable and visible contribution to the enhancement of their communities.

“Icela is more than deserving of recognition at this level," said Ryan Klobas, Chief Executive Officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau.

Martin will receive the Common Threads Honoring Women in Agriculture award in April.

Icela Martin

