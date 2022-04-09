Grapevines: Martinez, Perry, join Napa’s Puertas Abiertas Board

Puertas Abiertas, Napa’s resource center providing health, social service, and education services to the county’s Latinx community, announced the appointment of two new board members.

Napa native Stephanie Martinez is the Program Associate of the Marin Community Foundation’s Peter E. Haas Jr. Family Fund, a fund dedicated to supporting family health in Marin County and beyond.

Stephanie provides administrative, grantmaking, and programmatic support to the Executive Director. She is also a member of the Grantmakers. Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees and is Lideres Fellow with Hispanics in Philanthropy, and holds a degree in Global Studies from Sonoma State University.

“Puertas Abiertas is a trusted resource center for our Latinx community, and I am eager to build on its amazing 16 years of success,” Stephanie said. “The community is stronger for it and I am excited to contribute my experience in grantmaking and family support.”

Brenda Perry is a licensed CPA previously with Jones and Perry in Napa, with over 30 years of experience with nonprofit organizations.

She has volunteered as a Board Member and Treasurer with the following nonprofit organizations: Napa Emergency Women’s Services (NEWS), the Napa Valley Education Foundation, NapaLearns, and Napa County Landmarks. She has also served on the finance committee of the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

“I am passionate about building a better Napa County at every level,” Brenda said. “Puertas Abiertas is financially strong and I look forward to using my experience to help it grow from this foundation.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.