William Carol Moore is the new Commodore of the Napa Valley Yacht Club, located on Riverside Drive. His election was made public at the NVYC’s ‘Change of Watch’ annual meeting in December, but, as he was moving then, he only recently unpacked and found his official Commodore’s shirt with trimings so that his official picture could be taken.
Grapevines: Moore named new commodore of the Napa Valley Yacht Club
