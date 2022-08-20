Grapevines: Moura wins Appellation St. Helena scholarship

“We are committed to encouraging local young people to pursue careers in viticulture and enology,” said Katie Simpson, Appellation St. Helena’s President.

Kaylee was active in FFA during her four years at St. Helena High, including raising and selling turkeys. She was Senior Class President, was Vice President of the Interact Club, a member of the Health & Wellness Club, Clothing Sustainability Club and she participated in the MFE Leadership Conference in 2020.