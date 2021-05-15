Grapevines: Napa Boys & Girls Club offering free summer programs

The Boys & Girls Club will be able to offer free, full-day programs at the Napa Clubhouse, American Canyon Clubhouse, Pueblo Vista Elementary School, and Canyon Oaks Elementary School for up to 550 children throughout its six-week summer program.
The program is made possible by a partnership of Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley and NVUSD.
Summer School Unplugged by Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley begins on June 21 at Canyon Oaks and Pueblo Vista and runs through July 30.
These programs are intended to support ongoing NVUSD morning programs with wrap-around support and afternoon enrichment through 5:30 p.m.
While priority will be given to children attending NVUSD sponsored morning programs, children not currently enrolled in those programs may participate with the Boys & Girls Clubs provided that space is available. Outside of a one-time annual registration fee of $50 these programs are offered completely free of charge.
“Summer Clubhouses Unplugged” By Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley begins on June 28th at the Napa and American Canyon Clubhouses and runs through Aug 6.
These full-day programs are intended for any NVUSD students wishing to attend and are available Mon-Fri from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of a one-time annual registration fee of $50 these programs are also offered free of charge.
Info: BeGreatNV.org, 707-255-8866 x104
