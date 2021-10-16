Grapevines: Napa chapter announces PEO scholarships for women available

PEO Chapter XM in Napa provided encouragement and financial assistance to 10 California women in 2020 and expects to assist up to 14 in 2021.
PEO is a Philanthropic Education Organization, which provides scholarships, grants and loans to support high school seniors about to enter college, college graduates seeking a graduate degree, and women making career changes that require additional education.
Other PEO Scholarships for Women are available that do not require local chapter involvement. There are over 100 California state scholarships available for women who are legal permanent residents of California and full time students attending post-secondary schools in the USA or Canada. There are a variety of scholarships, some specific to a particular field of study.
The deadline is January 10, 2022.
