Grapevines: Napa County Board of Education selects Donaldson

The Napa County Board of Education has selected Jean Donaldson to represent Trustee Area 6.

Donaldson will fill the vacancy until the November 2022 election, at which point a candidate will be elected to fill the seat through the end of the term in November 2024.

Donaldson is a retired local law enforcement official, including serving as Napa County Undersheriff and Police Chief for the City of American Canyon.

Donaldson has also served on boards and committees for local organizations such as the Napa Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council, the Napa Sheriff's Activity League and the Napa County Gang & Youth Violence Commission. 

