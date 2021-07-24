 Skip to main content
Grapevines: Napa County Farm Bureau announces scholarship recipients

The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation scholarship recipients

The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation announced its 2021 scholarship recipients for graduating high school seniors in Napa County who are pursuing college study of agriculture.

"This year’s recipients are all highly qualified, motivated students who have a passion for agriculture and local land use issues," said a news release.

The scholarships are made possible by the family of Aldo Delfino, the late Ag Commissioner of Napa County. To date, Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship fund has awarded over $160,000 in scholarships. The Napa County Farm Bureau's Young Farmers and Ranchers helped raise $3,500 towards this year’s scholarships.

The scholarship winners for the high school class of 2021 are:

Benito Saldivar (Napa High School), Brandon Forgie (Saint Helena High School), Kaitlyn Glakeler (Saint Helena High School), Fernando Contreras (Napa High School), Troy Reed (Saint Helena High School), Liesl Wolf (Saint Helena High School), Ernesto Maldonado (Saint Helena High School), Valeria Heredia (Saint Helena High School), Harrison Wright (Vintage High School), Tania Echeverria (Saint Helena High School), and Alexa Hollister (Justin-Siena High School).

In addition, Kaitlyn Glakeler and Liesl Wolf received the 2021 California Association of Pest Control Advisors (CAPCA) scholarship, administered by the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation. Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to students pursuing college study of agriculture. Scholarships are jointly awarded with the Jack L. Davies Ag Preservation Fund.

"We're extremely proud of this year's scholarship recipients," said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau. 

Info: napafarmbureau.org

This Napa kitten is lucky to be alive. She was discovered hiding inside the engine compartment of a car that had just driven about 30 miles from Vacaville to Napa. A woman passing by helped rescue the kitten and ended up taking her home. Her name is Lemon.

