Grapevines: Napa County Farm Bureau announces scholarship recipients

The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation announced its 2021 scholarship recipients for graduating high school seniors in Napa County who are pursuing college study of agriculture.

"This year’s recipients are all highly qualified, motivated students who have a passion for agriculture and local land use issues," said a news release.

The scholarships are made possible by the family of Aldo Delfino, the late Ag Commissioner of Napa County. To date, Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship fund has awarded over $160,000 in scholarships. The Napa County Farm Bureau's Young Farmers and Ranchers helped raise $3,500 towards this year’s scholarships.

The scholarship winners for the high school class of 2021 are:

Benito Saldivar (Napa High School), Brandon Forgie (Saint Helena High School), Kaitlyn Glakeler (Saint Helena High School), Fernando Contreras (Napa High School), Troy Reed (Saint Helena High School), Liesl Wolf (Saint Helena High School), Ernesto Maldonado (Saint Helena High School), Valeria Heredia (Saint Helena High School), Harrison Wright (Vintage High School), Tania Echeverria (Saint Helena High School), and Alexa Hollister (Justin-Siena High School).