Grapevines: Napa County Landmarks announces 2022 high school scholarships

Kelly Doren

To encourage the next generation of historic preservationist, Napa County Landmarks announced scholarships for graduating Napa County high school seniors for 2022.

Napa County Landmarks is a nonprofit organization that fosters appreciation and preservation of historic buildings, sites, and districts through education programs, public policy, research, and technical assistance.

Napa County Landmarks is awarding up to ten $1,000 scholarships based on applicant responses to: “Describe a Napa County landmark that has significance to you. Why do you think it has value and is worth preserving? What would you do if it were threatened with demolition?”

Deadline for submission is March 18. Info: 707-255-1836.

