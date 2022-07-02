 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Napa Valley Register is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Pearson's Appliance

Grapevines: Napa County Office of Education awarded more than $3 million in AmeriCorps funding

nvr-stockart-grapevine6
Kelly Doren

The Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) announced that it has received two grants totaling over $3 million from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

The grants will support the continuation and expansion of the Volunteer Infrastructure Project (VIP) and Expanded Learning (EXL) programs at NCOE, which has been operating AmeriCorps programs since 1997.

With this funding, NCOE will support over 100 AmeriCorps VIP members to help develop, implement and strengthen volunteer programs throughout the state.

The 2022-2023 program year will be the 13th year that NCOE has operated the VIP program in more than 19 counties in California.

This funding also supports the placement of 41 AmeriCorps EXL members who will serve as tutors or mentors in schools in Napa and Santa Rosa.

Info: napacoe.org/americorps

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News