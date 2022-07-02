Grapevines: Napa County Office of Education awarded more than $3 million in AmeriCorps funding

The Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) announced that it has received two grants totaling over $3 million from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

The grants will support the continuation and expansion of the Volunteer Infrastructure Project (VIP) and Expanded Learning (EXL) programs at NCOE, which has been operating AmeriCorps programs since 1997.

With this funding, NCOE will support over 100 AmeriCorps VIP members to help develop, implement and strengthen volunteer programs throughout the state.

The 2022-2023 program year will be the 13th year that NCOE has operated the VIP program in more than 19 counties in California.

This funding also supports the placement of 41 AmeriCorps EXL members who will serve as tutors or mentors in schools in Napa and Santa Rosa.