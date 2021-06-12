 Skip to main content
Grapevines: Napa County Office of Education offers free bilingual Virtual Summer School

NCOE Digital Early Learning

Napa County Office of Education held a training session at Napa Park Homes on Monday to acquaint parents and children with an early digital learning platform using tablets or smart phones for preschool age children.

 J.L. Sousa/Register

The Napa County Office of Education is offering to children in pre-kindergarten through third grade a bilingual Virtual Summer School at no cost to families. The program includes five weeks of lessons that will be available through August 31.

The program is designed for the children to spend 15 minutes a day online in the Footsteps2Brtilliance app. There are also additional activities for families to do offline. The app can be used on most computers, smartphones or tablets. For more information visit footsteps2brilliance.com/virtual-summer-school/ or contact Lori Hill,NCOE, lhill@napacoe.org.

