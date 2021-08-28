Grapevines: Napa County Office of Education offers free Social Emotional Learning series

The Napa County Office of Education is offering free to the community a Social Emotional Learning series for the 2021-2022 school year.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will continue to bring challenges for children and adults, and this series will support addressing those needs. School staff, parents/guardians and the community are invited to participate.

The first two presentations will be offered in a virtual format. ALDEA Chief Program Officers Julie Burns will speak about trauma and trauma-informed care on August 31 at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Marc Brackett will present on September 20 at 4:00 p.m., discussing his book "Permission to Feel" and unlocking the power of emotions to achieve well-being and success.

To register for these events and for more information visit tinyurl.com/NCOESEL1.