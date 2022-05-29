Grapevines: Napa County Office of Education receives award from California School Public Relations Association

The Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) has received an award of Excellence from the California School Public Relations Association.

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

NCOE, in partnership with Napa County Public Health (NCPH), produced the guidance for public and private schools in Napa County in English and Spanish. NCOE and NCPH produced 25 versions of the guidance between June 2020 and March 2021 in an effort to keeps schools and families informed of frequently changing guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.