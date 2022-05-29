 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: Napa County Office of Education receives award from California School Public Relations Association

Seana Wagner, NCOE Communications Director (left) and Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools (right).

The Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) has received an award of Excellence from the California School Public Relations Association.

The award was for the digital publication "COVID-19 and Reopening In-Person Instruction Framework for Napa County Schools."

NCOE, in partnership with Napa County Public Health (NCPH), produced the guidance for public and private schools in Napa County in English and Spanish. NCOE and NCPH produced 25 versions of the guidance between June 2020 and March 2021 in an effort to keeps schools and families informed of frequently changing guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

