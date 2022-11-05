 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: Napa County Office of Education receives award of distinction

NCOE award

Seana Wagner, NCOE communications director (left) and Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools. 

 Submitted image

The Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) received an Award of Distinction from the California Public Information Officers Association.

The NCOE was recognized in the category of "Crisis Communications Response" for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCOE, in partnership with Napa County Public Health (NCPH), coordinated critical crisis communications with the five school districts and approximately 20 private schools in Napa County during the pandemic lockdown and reopening.

The NCOE and NCPH's communications response included producing 25 versions of COVID-19 guidance for schools between June 2020 and March 2021 in an effort to keep schools and families informed.

