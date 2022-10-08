Grapevines: Napa Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry after 30-month ‘pandemic pause’

Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry in September ending a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work, said a news release.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States, said the release.

Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places resumed on May 31, and in-person conventions are planned for 2023.

Napans David and Tina Becker said they are eager to visit the familiar neighborhoods of Napa and reconnect with people in their community.

"We may have spoken on the phone with some or written them letters, but we missed that personal interaction," said David Becker.

The suspension of the public ministry was a proactive response by the organization to keep communities and congregants safe. The move was also unprecedented. Jehovah’s Witnesses had been preaching from house to house without interruption for more than 100 years through an economic depression, two world wars and global unrest, but COVID-19 demanded a different response.

The pandemic forced Jehovah’s Witnesses to quickly pivot to virtual meetings and conventions while conducting their ministry exclusively through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies. This has led to growth in meeting attendance and the number of congregants, with more than 400,000 newly baptized Witnesses joining the ranks of 120,000 congregations globally in just the first two years of the pandemic, said the release.