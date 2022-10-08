Grapevines: Napa New Tech High School students win award for firefighter documentary

Three 11th graders from Napa were awarded $2,500 and the first runner-up prize in the national Lowell Milken Center (LMC) Discovery Awards competition.

The $2,500 First Runner-Up award has been given to 11th graders Dylan Arie, Gianpaolo Bautista and Isaiah Ochoa-Garcia, from New Tech High School in Napa.

Their documentary, "James Braidwood: A Spark of Smoke," describes the Scottish firefighter’s pioneering work in the 1800s to help create the world’s first modern, municipal fire department. What Braidwood calls his most groundbreaking contribution to firefighting – “the aggressive interior attack” – is still used today. The students weave library archives and news sources to piece Braidwood’s life together.

A personal interview with a local retired fireman and historian fuses the eras then and now, shedding light on the science and art of firefighting. Their teacher is Nancy Hale.

Established in 2007, the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes (LMC) discovers, develops and communicates the stories of unsung heroes who have made a profound and positive impact on history, yet are largely unrecognized by contemporary generations.