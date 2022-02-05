Grapevines: Napa principal Wood earns educational doctorate degree

Christy Wood of Napa has earned her educational doctorate degree

Wood is currently the principal at St. John’s Lutheran School in Napa. She graduated with an Educational Doctorate from Concordia University, Irvine.

Prior to moving to Napa, she served as Director of School Ministries at Lamb of God Lutheran School, Las Vegas, and as assistant principal at West Portal Lutheran School in San Francisco.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Art in Liberal Studies from San Francisco State University, Christy enrolled in Concordia University Irvine where she obtained her Lutheran Teaching Diploma and California Teaching Credential. Christy obtained a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia University Irvine and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University-Portland.