 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grapevines: Napa principal Wood earns educational doctorate degree

Christy Wood

Christy Wood 

Christy Wood of Napa has earned her educational doctorate degree

Wood is currently the principal at St. John’s Lutheran School in Napa. She graduated with an Educational Doctorate from Concordia University, Irvine.

Prior to moving to Napa, she served as Director of School Ministries at Lamb of God Lutheran School, Las Vegas, and as assistant principal at West Portal Lutheran School in San Francisco.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Art in Liberal Studies from San Francisco State University, Christy enrolled in Concordia University Irvine where she obtained her Lutheran Teaching Diploma and California Teaching Credential. Christy obtained a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia University Irvine and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University-Portland.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News