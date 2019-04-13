Napa sailor Foley serves aboard a floating airport at sea
A Napa native and 2013 Vintage High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Foley is a mass communication specialist aboard the carrier operating out of San Diego. As a Navy mass communication specialist, Foley is responsible for working in the photo department.
Foley credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Napa.
“My dad was in the Air Force,” said Foley. “He was a little strict and he would always teach me to pay attention to detail. That helped me a lot in the Navy.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Foley is most proud of earning a Flag Letter of Commendation.
“At the beginning of deployment, I helped the team who was making the new Navy commercials get the content they needed,” said Foley.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Foley, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Foley is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“My father asked me what I thought about joining the Navy. I was surprised since he was in the Air Force,” said Foley. “I realized how different it would be and what they had to offer would benefit me.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Foley and other Theodore Roosevelt sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy is a sense of responsibility, professionalism and perseverance,” added Foley. “I feel fulfilled in my job. I didn’t have a sense of direction before the Navy.”
University news and updates from Napa County students
John Brumley, a 2004 graduate of Justin Siena, has recently completed his doctorate in Human Informatics from the University of Tsukuba in Japan. Human Informatics is the study of the relationship between human culture and technology. Brumley previously received a B.S. degree from U.C. Davis in 2009 and an M.S. degree from UCLA in 2015.
The following Napa students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for winter term 2019 at Oregon State University:
Straight-A Average: Jadyn R. Pando, Freshman, Sociology.
3.5 or Better: Connor J. Bates, Sophomore, Marketing; Tobias E. Bird, Sophomore, Pre-Computer Science; Anna R. Philips, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Ben G. Poulsen, Freshman, Business Administration; Jasmine B. Washington, Junior, Business Administration.