Grapevines: Napa scholarships now available

Applications are now being accepted for the Annual Live Your Dream: Education and Training Award for Soroptimist International of Napa. This award is for women who are head-of-household, have financial need, have been accepted or enrolled in a college or trade school and are motivated to make a change in their life for themselves and their families.

The deadline is Nov. 15 for the 2022 Award. Apply through Soroptimist International of America’s online portal at soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/index.html. Info: Nancy Giltner, nancygiltner0906@gmail.com.

Justin-Siena high school announced the creation of the Diversity & Inclusion Scholarship Program (DISP). It is inspired "by the generosity of current Justin-Siena parents Amparo and Eric Gonzales whose $50,000 gift makes this scholarship possible." Beginning with six recipients from the current student body, DISP scholars will receive tuition scholarships of up to $2,500 per year, "as well as networking opportunities with professionals from our Justin-Siena parent and alumni communities." Info: aflores@justin-siena.org, 707-255-0950 ext. 610.