Grapevines: Napa teen meets with Israel’s president

Jonathan Gadasy of Napa recently met the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, at the president’s residence in Central Jerusalem.

Jonathan was part of a special delegation of 11 teen representatives of the Chabad teen network, CTeen, that made an official visit to meet with President Isaac Herzog. At the meeting, he represented her local chapter CTeen of Napa Valley, led by Rabbi Elchonon Tenenbaum

They discussed matters important to Jewish life in America, sharing with the president their experiences with Antisemitism, Jewish pride, and what it’s like being part of a minority Jewish community in a public school setting.

The teens were visiting Israel with 80 Jewish teens as part of CTeen’s Heritage Quest Israel trip. All Heritage Quest participants attend public high schools in the U.S. Many are from small or isolated Jewish communities and for most, this was their first visit to Israel.