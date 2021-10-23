Grapevines: Napa Valley College grant will help prepare NVUSD students for college

The grant will fund the college’s partnership with Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) to motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds starting with the current 2021-2022 academic school year and running through 2026.

For the 2021-2022 school year, NVUSD students at Harvest, Redwood and Silverado Middle schools and Napa and Vintage High schools are eligible to apply for the program, though most students start in middle school. Services will be provided at the individual school sites with occasional activities and events held at the Napa Valley College main campus.