Grapevines: Napa Valley College launches Regional Transportation, Distribution & Logistic (TDL) training program

Napa Valley College
Register file photo

Napa Valley College announced the launch of a new Regional Transportation, Distribution & Logistic (TDL) training program. Developed in partnership with the West Oakland Job Resource Center, this free pre-apprenticeship training will be offered at Napa Valley College starting January 18.

The TDL training program provides industry-specific, entry-level and skills advancement training that supports Bay Area TDL industry workforce needs, while creating employment and advancement opportunities for job seekers. Program participants will train for warehouse, logistics and Commercial A trucking driving employment opportunities, with starting salaries from $17 to $22 per hour.

The inaugural program runs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from January 18 through February 4, at Napa Valley College’s main campus in Napa. After successful completion, trainees will participate in an additional four hours of forklift training. At the end of the cycle, Napa Valley College will host a hiring event and invite employers that need skilled warehouse workers.

Info: 707-714-1351, lnaranjo@napavalley.edu. To schedule a registration appointment: calendly.com/lnaranjo_nvc/caljobs_app.

