Grapevines: Napa Valley College opens nominations for teaching awards, Reeves named VP at college

Napa Valley College announced that nominations are open for the 2021-2022 McPherson Distinguished Teaching Awards, which recognize and reward excellence in teaching and service to students.

The annual awards honor faculty members who have made outstanding contributions to the education of Napa Valley College students through classroom instruction and other activities that promote student learning.

To be eligible, the nominee must have successfully taught at Napa Valley College for at least four years for full-time faculty, and three of the last five semesters for adjunct/part-time faculty.

In other school news, James Reeves was named vice president, business and finance at Napa Valley College.

Reeves has worked in higher education for more than 30 years at several institutions, as a faculty member, department chair, dean of students, vice president, CFO/COO, and interim president.

"I am excited to join the exceptional faculty and staff at Napa Valley College and to help strengthen and manage the College’s financial health and well-being,” said Reeves.

Reeves holds a dual-major bachelor’s degree in psychology and physical education and a master’s degree in education both from California State University Dominguez Hills.