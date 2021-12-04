Grapevines: Napa Valley College presents LGBT+ training course to FBI

Instructors from the Napa Valley College (NVC) Criminal Justice Training Center recently traveled to Quantico, Virginia earlier to provide the inaugural LGBT+ Awareness for Law Enforcement training to students attending the FBI’s National Academy Program.
FBI training managers invited Greg Miraglia, NVC program coordinator, administration of justice & LGBT studies, and Damien Sandoval, director, NVC Criminal Justice Training Center, to deliver the training developed by Miraglia and offered by NVC’s Criminal Justice Training Center.