Grapevines: Napa Valley College receives $5 million grant to increase STEM degrees among Latinx students

Napa Valley College during COVID-19

The Napa Valley College campus during COVID-19 is quiet and mostly empty. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Napa Valley College (NVC) has been awarded nearly $5 million in a five-year grant to increase the number of Latinx and low-income students earning degrees in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and to build model transfer agreements, Oscar De Haro, assistant superintendent/vice president for student affairs announced.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions - Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (HSI-STEM) and Articulation Program and will provide just under $1 million in the first year. The grant is expected to provide similar amounts annually through the 2025-2026 academic year.

“I am so proud of our team and happy for our students who will benefit from these funds,” De Haro said.

Luis Alcázar, associate dean for MESA and STEM Program Services, led the effort to secure funding for NVC’s program, dubbed “Cultivamos con Cariño (“Cultivate with Love/Affection/Care”) program.

The STEM grant is the fourth HSI grant that Napa Valley College has received since 2005. About 44 percent of NVC students identify as Latinx.

Info: napavalley.edu

