Grapevines: Napa Valley College student René Rubio receives Dr. Ed Shenk Excellence in Student Service Award

Napa Valley College announced René Rubio as the 2021 recipient of the Dr. Ed Shenk Excellence in Student Service Award.

The award was launched last year as a way to recognize and honor student service staff members who have contributed to the success of Napa Valley College students through activities that promote student learning, retention and growth.

Rubio is a student affairs specialist for the MESA/STEM Center. He started working at NVC in 2001 as a part-time EOPS (Extended Opportunity Programs & Services) student specialist before joining the MESA/STEM Center in 2002.

“My passion to support student success stems from the wonderful support I received from the EOPS program when I was a student here at Napa Valley College,” said Rubio.

“It's an honor to be nominated and selected for the Dr. Ed Shenk Excellence in Service Award," said Rubio. 

Info: napavalley.edu

