Grapevines: Napa Valley College students attend MESA conference

Napa Valley College student leaders

Napa Valley College student leaders were hand-picked to attend an invitation-only STEM conference. 

Two Napa Valley College (NVC) student leaders were hand-picked to attend an invitation-only STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) conference sponsored by MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement) on November 5 and 6 at the Hayes Mansion in San Jose.

Luz Robles, a civil engineering major, and Jorge Alejandre-Martinez, a computer science major, were selected to represent Napa Valley College at the annual student leadership conference.

“My first thought when I arrived at the conference was that I was nervous and didn’t know what to expect. I hardly talked to my teammates,” shared Alejandre-Martinez.

“Over time, we started gaining confidence in each other, started to meet everyone and hear their stories. I’m glad I went. It's something that will motivate me as a student and a professor in the future."

"This conference taught me collaboration and communication skills that are extremely valuable to me, especially while inching towards a post-pandemic life,” added Robles.

“When working on a group project, I learned how to collaborate efficiently with the designation of roles, active listening, compromise and the facilitation of ideas to keep the project cohesive." 

