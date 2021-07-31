Grapevines: Napa Valley College to offer National University bachelor’s degree in criminal administration

Aspiring law enforcement officers will now be able to complete a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration without leaving Napa, thanks to a partnership between Napa Valley College (NVC) and National University (NU), a nonprofit university in San Diego.

Under the partnership agreement, students will be able to access NU higher-level courses online and in hybrid classroom/online formats on the NVC campus.

In addition, students who have already earned their two-year criminal justice degree at NVC will receive a 25 percent discount on NU tuition for the upper-level courses. The new program will begin on August 13, with the fall semester.

Previously, students could complete their two-year degree at NVC, and then they would be required to transfer to a four-year program elsewhere to earn their bachelor’s degree.

Interested students are encouraged to attend one of three scheduled online info sessions offered by NU on July 27, August 11 or August 21 to learn more, including how to qualify for tuition scholarships and financial aid. To register for an informational session, visit bit.ly/NU-info